HOMCOM 6ft Outdoor Halloween Witch Prop Decoration with Light Up Eyes

The scary outdoor Halloween decor would like to have some fun. When trick-or-treaters approach, she will sense them, and the fun starts! Her eyes will blink a wicked red light, and make creepy sounds. Desperate for entertainment, she turns her head and waves her arms, to terrify them. If you get our HOMCOM Halloween dec, trick-or-treaters will think twice about taking too many candies from your candy bowl.