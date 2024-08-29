Sun Shade Sail Sand 2x2x2 m 100% Polyester Oxford

This sun shade sail shelters you from the sun, wind, and rain, bringing you comfort and cool outdoor time. Durable and robust: The sun shade sail is made of 100% polyester oxford with a PU coating, making it water-resistant and UV-resistant, keeping family and friends cool and comfortable. Easy to use: The shade sail, equipped with durable anti-rust D-rings, is positioned at each corner. You can effortlessly secure it using ropes or fixing kits. Easy to store: The sun sail shade conveniently folds up, making it easy to store away or take with you on camping trips, picnics, beach holidays, and more. Wide application: The sun sail tarp can be widely used in a garden, patio, pool, backyard, yard, and other outdoor area. It is perfect for creating some temporary shade. Good to know:We recommend that you install the sail from high to low, as it needs a certain angle to drain the rain and avoid damage to the product due to excessive water. Important information - Colour: Sand . Material: 100% polyester oxford with a PU coating . Size: 2 x 2 x 2 m . Inner height: 1.65 m . Length of rope: 1.5 m . Shape: Triangle . Water-resistant and UV-protective . Overlapped on the corner