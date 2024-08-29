Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cm

This cantilever umbrella with LED lights is an excellent choice for creating some shade and protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. The parasol cover, made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. It features a sturdy cross base for added stability. The garden parasol's exclusive design allows you to tilt and rotate it 360 degrees to block the sun from any angle. The strong aluminium pole, along with the 8 ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. This garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. Additionally, this patio parasol features 24 LEDs to illuminate your outdoor living space and create a cosy and romantic ambience when the sun goes down. Please note: We recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric with a PA coating, aluminium . Overall dimensions: 300 x 238 cm (Diameter x H) . Cross base size: 64.5 x 64.5 cm (L x W) . Features air vent and crank system . Tilting and 360-degree rotating design . Including 8 aluminium ribs . Including 24 LED lights . Including a solar cell . Assembly required: Yes