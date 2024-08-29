Marketplace.
image 1 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cm
image 1 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cmimage 2 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cmimage 3 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cmimage 4 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cmimage 5 of Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cm

Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£191.99

£191.99/each

Cantilever Umbrella with Pole and LED Lights Anthracite 300 cm
This cantilever umbrella with LED lights is an excellent choice for creating some shade and protection from the sun's harmful UV rays. The parasol cover, made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. It features a sturdy cross base for added stability. The garden parasol's exclusive design allows you to tilt and rotate it 360 degrees to block the sun from any angle. The strong aluminium pole, along with the 8 ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. This garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. Additionally, this patio parasol features 24 LEDs to illuminate your outdoor living space and create a cosy and romantic ambience when the sun goes down. Please note: We recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric with a PA coating, aluminium . Overall dimensions: 300 x 238 cm (Diameter x H) . Cross base size: 64.5 x 64.5 cm (L x W) . Features air vent and crank system . Tilting and 360-degree rotating design . Including 8 aluminium ribs . Including 24 LED lights . Including a solar cell . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here