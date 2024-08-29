Log Bar Table Solid Acacia Wood 90x60x110 cm

When it comes to wooden bar tables, less-is-more is the way forward. This is why our solid wooden bar table impresses with originality, simple elegance and industrial flair. It comes with metal legs and can also be used as a standing table or end table. The table top is made of solid acacia wood, treated in a distinctive style to keep the wood grain visible, while providing the necessary protection the table needs. The natural cracks and trunk shape give the table a rustic charm, while the beautiful wood grain makes each table unique and slightly different from the next. Important note: Colours vary from piece to piece, making each of our bar tables unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Brown and black . Material: Solid acacia wood tabletop + iron legs . Dimensions: 90 x 60 x 110 cm (L x W x H) . Wood thickness: 5 cm . Polished, painted, varnished and waxed . Easy to assemble