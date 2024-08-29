Pasting Tables 3 pcs Foldable

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This pasting table set comes complete with 3 foldable tables. It is ideal for a wide range of uses, such as wallpaper pasting, home decorating, craft projects, material measuring, and more! Each of the 3 pasting tables has a frame made of strong and lightweight aluminium and an easy-to-clean black MDF tabletop. Supported by strong iron legs, the table set is very strong and stable. These 3 tables could be fixed together through the attached hooks. All the 3 tables are foldable for portability, and could be easily stored away when not in use. Important information - 3 foldable tables included . MDF tabletop + iron legs . Folded size: 100 x 60 x 3 cm . Unfolded size: 100 x 60 x 82 cm . Colour: Black . Connected by hooks

