Marketplace.
image 1 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cm
image 1 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cmimage 2 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cmimage 3 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cmimage 4 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cmimage 5 of Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cm

Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£115.99

£115.99/each

Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 300x60x78 cm
This folding pasting table, with handy ruler markings on the side, is ideal for a wide range of uses, such as wallpaper pasting, home decorating, craft projects, material measuring, and more! The trestle table has a frame made of strong and lightweight aluminium and an easy-to-clean black MDF tabletop, with a maximum load capacity of 30 kg. The table is equipped with W-shaped steel tubular legs for strength and durability and can easily be folded for storage and transport when not in use. This item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: MDF tabletop + aluminium frame + steel tube legs . Measurements (unfolded): 300 x 60 x 78 cm (L x W x H) . Measurements (folded): 100 x 60 x 5 cm (L x W x H) . MDF tabletop thickness: 3 mm . 3-section foldable . Max. load capacity: 30 kg . No assembly required

View all DIY & Hand Tools

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here