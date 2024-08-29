Folding Pasting Table MDF and Aluminium 200x60x78 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This folding pasting table, with handy ruler markings on the side, is ideal for a wide range of uses, such as wallpaper pasting, home decorating, craft projects, material measuring, and more! The trestle table has a frame made of strong and lightweight aluminium and an easy-to-clean black MDF tabletop, with a maximum load capacity of 20 kg. The table is equipped with W-shaped steel tubular legs for strength and durability and can easily be folded for storage and transport when not in use. This item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: MDF tabletop + aluminium frame + steel tube feet . Dimensions (unfolded): 200 x 60 x 78 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 100 x 60 x 5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 20 kg . No assembly required

This folding pasting table, with handy ruler markings on the side, is ideal for a wide range of uses, such as wallpaper pasting, home decorating, craft projects, material measuring, and more! The trestle table has a frame made of strong and lightweight aluminium and an easy-to-clean black MDF tabletop, with a maximum load capacity of 20 kg. The table is equipped with W-shaped steel tubular legs for strength and durability and can easily be folded for storage and transport when not in use. This item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: MDF tabletop + aluminium frame + steel tube feet . Dimensions (unfolded): 200 x 60 x 78 cm (L x W x H) . Dimensions (folded): 100 x 60 x 5 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum load capacity: 20 kg . No assembly required

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.