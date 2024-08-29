Bar Table with Shelf Black 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Wood

This bar table is the perfect choice for small flats or where space is a little limited. Its modern design makes the table a chic addition to your kitchen or dining area. Equipped with 3 storage racks, this bistro table provides ample space for you to put bottles of wine or other items on. Thanks to the construction, it is durable, stable and easy to clean. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 102 x 50 x 103.5 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf height (each): 32 cm . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here