Bar Table Black 60x60x90 cm Engineered Wood and Chromed Steel

This trendy bar table, featuring an elegant and timeless design, perfectly fits your existing indoor decor. Durable frame: The chrome-finished steel base delivers high sturdiness and brings extra stability. Stable and easy-to-clean tabletop: This bar table has a high-quality engineered wood top that is sturdy, durable, and easy to clean with a damp cloth. Adjustable function: Thanks to the gas lift mechanism, the bar table can be adjusted in height and is a perfect addition to any functional bar or dining area. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, chromed steel . Dimensions: 60 x (69-90) cm (Diameter x H) . Base diameter: 55 cm . Features gas lift mechanism . Adjustable in height . Assembly required: Yes

