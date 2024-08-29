Dining Table Smoked Oak 80x80x75 cm Engineered Wood

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Bring an air of clean minimalist style to your dining area with this distinctive dining table! The simple elegance of this dining table will make everyday dinners special. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, this dinner table is easy to clean. Stable tabletop: The stable tabletop of the dining room table is ideal for your dishes, drinks and cups. Square base: Featuring a wide, square base, this kitchen table is exceedingly stable and sturdy. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H)

Bring an air of clean minimalist style to your dining area with this distinctive dining table! The simple elegance of this dining table will make everyday dinners special. Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, this dinner table is easy to clean. Stable tabletop: The stable tabletop of the dining room table is ideal for your dishes, drinks and cups. Square base: Featuring a wide, square base, this kitchen table is exceedingly stable and sturdy. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Smoked oak . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H)

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.