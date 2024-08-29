Dining Table with Bench REINE White Solid Wood Pine

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wooden dining table with a bench is perfect for your al fresco dining or relaxing in your dining room or kitchen. Made of solid pinewood, the dinner table with bench stands out with its durability. It is easy to move around to suit any home decor setting. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Table dimensions: 100 x 60 x 73 cm (L x W x H) . Bench dimensions: 92 x 28 x 43 cm (L x W x H) . Range name: REINE . Assembly required: Yes

This wooden dining table with a bench is perfect for your al fresco dining or relaxing in your dining room or kitchen. Made of solid pinewood, the dinner table with bench stands out with its durability. It is easy to move around to suit any home decor setting. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood . Table dimensions: 100 x 60 x 73 cm (L x W x H) . Bench dimensions: 92 x 28 x 43 cm (L x W x H) . Range name: REINE . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.