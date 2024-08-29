Marketplace.
image 1 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Iron
image 1 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Ironimage 2 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Ironimage 3 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Ironimage 4 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Ironimage 5 of Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Iron

Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£111.99

£111.99/each

Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Iron
Enjoy perfect meal time with your family or friends on this dining table every day! Long-lasting material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material known for its durability and longevity. Its straight grain adds to its appeal, while the knots provide that distinctive rustic appearance. Sturdy and stable structure: The table features an "O" shaped structure, ensuring stability and safety. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the kitchen table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Important information - Table top material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Frame material: Cast iron . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here