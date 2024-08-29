Dining Table O-Frame 80x80x75.5 cm Solid Wood Pine and Cast Iron

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Enjoy perfect meal time with your family or friends on this dining table every day! Long-lasting material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material known for its durability and longevity. Its straight grain adds to its appeal, while the knots provide that distinctive rustic appearance. Sturdy and stable structure: The table features an "O" shaped structure, ensuring stability and safety. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the kitchen table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Important information - Table top material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Frame material: Cast iron . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

Enjoy perfect meal time with your family or friends on this dining table every day! Long-lasting material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material known for its durability and longevity. Its straight grain adds to its appeal, while the knots provide that distinctive rustic appearance. Sturdy and stable structure: The table features an "O" shaped structure, ensuring stability and safety. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the kitchen table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Important information - Table top material: Solid pinewood (untreated) . Frame material: Cast iron . Dimensions: 80 x 80 x 75.5 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.