Pasting Table 3 pcs Foldable Height Adjustable

This pasting table set comes complete with 3 height-adjustable tables. It is ideal for a wide range of uses, such as wallpaper pasting, home decorating, craft projects, material measuring, and more! The easy-to-clean black MDF tabletop is supported by iron legs and strong and lightweight aluminium legs, which makes the table set very strong and stable. With a maximum load capacity of 30 kg, the 3 pasting tables are adjustable with the height of 73 / 80 / 87 / 94 cm. These 3 tables could be fixed together through the attached hooks. All the 3 tables are foldable for portability, and could be easily stored away when not in use. Important information - 3 foldable tables included . Tabletop size: 100 x 60 cm . Adjustable height: 73/80/87/94 cm . MDF tabletop + aluminium & iron legs . Colour: Black . Max. load capacity: 30 kg . Connected by hooks