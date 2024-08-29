Dining Table 180x90x75 cm Solid Wood with Honey Finish

This wooden dining table in the industrial style gives a distinctive appearance to your kitchen or dining room. The dinner table is made of solid acacia and rubberwood with honey finish. The table is entirely handmade and each step of the process is carried out with the most excellent care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. The steel legs complete the industrial look, along with the steel cross frame, contributing to the sturdy construction. Important note: The colours may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood and rubberwood withhoneyfinish, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 180 x 90 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes