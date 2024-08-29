Marketplace.
image 1 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Wood
image 1 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Woodimage 2 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Woodimage 3 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Woodimage 4 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Woodimage 5 of Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Wood

Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£81.99

£81.99/each

Bar Table with Shelf Concrete Grey 102x50x103.5 cm Engineered Wood
This bar table is the perfect choice for small flats or where space is a little limited. Its modern design makes the table a chic addition to your kitchen or dining area. Equipped with 3 storage racks, this bistro table provides ample space for you to put bottles of wine or other items on. Thanks to the construction, it is durable, stable and easy to clean. Important information - Colour: Concrete grey . Material: Engineered wood . Dimensions: 102 x 50 x 103.5 cm (W x D x H) . Shelf height (each): 32 cm . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here