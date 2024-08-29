Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden dining table with an industrial and rustic style will make a distinctive addition to your kitchen or dining room. This dining table is made of solid acacia wood, a tropical hardwood which is famous for its sturdiness and rich grains. The lively shape and edges of the tabletop are deliberately processed, so that the original character and natural impression of tree are brought to your interior decor! Each step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. The steel legs complete the industrial look and contribute to the sturdy construction. The dinner table is easy to assemble. Important note: The colours and edges vary from piece to piece, making each of the dining tables unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Leg colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 180 x 90 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop features original shapes and edges of wood . Polished, painted and lacquered . Assembly required: Yes