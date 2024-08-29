Marketplace.
image 1 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Wood
image 1 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Woodimage 2 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Woodimage 3 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Woodimage 4 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Woodimage 5 of Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Wood

Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Wood

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£323.99

£323.99/each

Dining Table 180x90x76 cm Solid Acacia Wood
This wooden dining table with an industrial and rustic style will make a distinctive addition to your kitchen or dining room. This dining table is made of solid acacia wood, a tropical hardwood which is famous for its sturdiness and rich grains. The lively shape and edges of the tabletop are deliberately processed, so that the original character and natural impression of tree are brought to your interior decor! Each step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. The steel legs complete the industrial look and contribute to the sturdy construction. The dinner table is easy to assemble. Important note: The colours and edges vary from piece to piece, making each of the dining tables unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Leg colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood, powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 180 x 90 x 76 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop features original shapes and edges of wood . Polished, painted and lacquered . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here