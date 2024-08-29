Gothic Arch Garden Mirror 50x115 cm for Indoor and Outdoor Use

The garden mirror will be a quirky and attractive addition to indoor or outdoor space. It is ideal for gardens of all sizes, and can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A small garden will especially benefit from this mirror as it will add depth and create the illusion of a larger garden. It is made of durable powder coated iron with a rust effect to give it an aged appearance. The real glass mirror provides a 100% flat reflection. Perfect for outdoor use, the garden mirror can stay outside all year round. And it is also perfectly suitable for indoor use. Important information - Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use . Material: Iron + glass . Colour: Antique white . Size: 50 x 2 x 115 cm (L x W x H)