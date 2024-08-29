Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mango

This wooden tractor bar table with rustic, industrial style will make a great addition to your kitchen or dining room decor! Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the bar top table is strong and stable for daily use. Attractive design: The authentic-looking tractor bonnet adds to the table's industrial style. The signs of wear on the tractor as well as the wood grain give the table its own history and a unique look. Sturdy top: The bar table has a sturdy wooden tabletop, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food, and other decorative items. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Red and brown . Material: Solid mango wood, powder-coated steel . Table dimensions: 120 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Tractor hood dimensions: 52 x 38 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes