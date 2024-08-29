Marketplace.
image 1 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mango
image 1 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mangoimage 2 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mangoimage 3 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mangoimage 4 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mangoimage 5 of Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mango

Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mango

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£505.99

£505.99/each

Tractor Bar Table Red and Brown 55x120x107 cm Solid Wood Mango
This wooden tractor bar table with rustic, industrial style will make a great addition to your kitchen or dining room decor! Robust and stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures that the bar top table is strong and stable for daily use. Attractive design: The authentic-looking tractor bonnet adds to the table's industrial style. The signs of wear on the tractor as well as the wood grain give the table its own history and a unique look. Sturdy top: The bar table has a sturdy wooden tabletop, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food, and other decorative items. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Colour: Red and brown . Material: Solid mango wood, powder-coated steel . Table dimensions: 120 x 55 x 107 cm (L x W x H) . Tractor hood dimensions: 52 x 38 x 92 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here