3 Piece Bar Set Black Solid Wood Pine

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this beautiful wooden bar set! Solid pine wood: This pub set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Stable frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Sturdy top: The bar table of the furniture set has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Practical design: These bar stools have no backrest, so you can sit comfortably on either side of the stools and store them under the countertop when not in use. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Solid pinewood . Bar table dimensions: 60 x 60 x 110 cm (W x D x H) . Bar chair dimensions: 40 x 40 x 78 cm (L x W x H) . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 2 x Bar chair