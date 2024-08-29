3 Piece Dining Set with Live Edge Solid Wood Acacia

Featuring an elegant design, this dining set will become the focal point of your dining room or kitchen. Solid acacia wood: The bench seat and dining table are made of solid acacia wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Live edge: The wood's live edge that follows the natural shape of the tree increases the beauty of the furniture set. Stable frame: The U-shaped powder-coated steel legs add an industrial style to your interior while ensuring the stability of the dinner set. Practical tabletop: The sturdy tabletop of the kitchen table is perfect for placing meals, drinks, and other decorative items. Important information - Frame colour: Black . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish, powder-coated steel . Bench dimensions: 140 x 35 x 45 cm (L x W x H) . Table dimensions: 140 x 80 x 75 cm (L x W x H) . Tabletop thickness: 3 cm . Bench seat thickness: 3 cm . With live edge that follows the natural shape of the tree . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Bench