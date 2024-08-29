3 Piece Bar Set with Shelves Wood and Steel Grey

Made of durable wood and steel, this 3-piece bar set stands out with its versatility and will make a distinctive addition to homes, gardens, bars, pubs, or restaurants. Made of durable wood, the surfaces are easy to clean. The steel frames provide great stability. The chairs can be folded up when not in use, so as to save space. Additionally, there are several storage shelves and a wine bottle holder under the table, so that you can get your things well-organized and within reach. The dining set is easy to assemble. Delivering includes 1 table with shelves and 2 folding chairs. Important information - Colour: Grey + silver . Material: Wood + steel . Table dimensions: 117 x 40 x 85 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 39 x 41 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 60 cm . Table with 4 shelves and a wine rack . Chairs can be easily folded for storage and transport . Delivery includes 1 table and 2 chairs . Max. loading capacity: 110 kg