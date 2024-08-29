Marketplace.
image 1 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pine
image 1 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pineimage 2 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pineimage 3 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pineimage 4 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pineimage 5 of 3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pine

3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pine

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£234.99

£234.99/each

3 Piece Bar Set White Solid Wood Pine
Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this beautiful wooden bar set! Solid pine wood: This bar set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Comfortable seating: The bar chair is designed with a backrest and a built-in footrest to offer you a comfortable seating experience. Sturdy top: The bar table has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Wide applications: The bar table and chairs feature a minimalist design to fit any environment in your house. It can be used in your kitchen, dining room, living room, etc. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Solid pinewood with a honey wax finish . Bar table dimensions: 112 x 57 x 101 cm (L x W x H) . Bar chair dimensions: 37 x 38.5 x 107 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 2 x Bar chair

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here