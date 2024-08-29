5 Piece Bar Set White

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Featuring a modern and contemporary design, our bar set is perfect to go with any modern homes, gardens, bars, pubs or restaurants. Its clean and contemporary design will complement any interior decor. The tabletop is made of MDF which is easy to clean. The powder-coated metal frame adds to bar table's stability and sturdiness. The bar stools have an ergonomically designed seat with integrated low backrest in a mesh look. Made of robust PP and supported by strong powder-coated metal legs, these counter chairs are sturdy and durable. Important information - Bar table: . Colour: White . Material: MDF, metal . Dimensions: 120 x 60 x 105 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stools: . Colour: White . Material: PP, metal . Dimensions: 48 x 47.5 x 95.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 74.5 cm . Low back seat with mesh look . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 4 x Bar stool

Featuring a modern and contemporary design, our bar set is perfect to go with any modern homes, gardens, bars, pubs or restaurants. Its clean and contemporary design will complement any interior decor. The tabletop is made of MDF which is easy to clean. The powder-coated metal frame adds to bar table's stability and sturdiness. The bar stools have an ergonomically designed seat with integrated low backrest in a mesh look. Made of robust PP and supported by strong powder-coated metal legs, these counter chairs are sturdy and durable. Important information - Bar table: . Colour: White . Material: MDF, metal . Dimensions: 120 x 60 x 105 cm (L x W x H) . Bar stools: . Colour: White . Material: PP, metal . Dimensions: 48 x 47.5 x 95.5 cm (W x D x H) . Seat height from the ground: 74.5 cm . Low back seat with mesh look . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 4 x Bar stool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.