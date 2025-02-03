3 Piece Bar Set Grey Solid Wood Pine

Take a sip of your favourite glass of wine or enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends around this beautiful wooden bar set! Solid pine wood: This bar set is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Comfortable seating: The bar chair is designed with a backrest and a built-in footrest to offer you a comfortable seating experience. Sturdy top: The bar table has a sturdy top, which is perfect for placing your drinks, food and other decorative items. Wide applications: The bar table and chairs feature a minimalist design to fit any environment in your house. It can be used in your kitchen, dining room, living room, etc. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood with a honey wax finish . Bar table dimensions: 57 x 57 x 101 cm (L x W x H) . Bar chair dimensions: 37 x 38.5 x 107 cm (W x D x H) . Maximum load capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bar table . 2 x Bar chair

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)