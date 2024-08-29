Marketplace.
Foldable Party Tent Pop-Up Beige 440x292x315 cm

This foldable pop-up party tent is ideal for a wide range of outdoor events, such as shows, weddings, parties, BBQs, festivals and so on. Long-lasting material: The roof covering is made of oxford fabric with a PVC coating, making it the perfect choice for humid or rainy conditions and is also easy to clean. Pop-up and foldable design: Thanks to the pop-up design, you can easily set up and fold the tent in seconds. The gazebo tent is foldable for easy storage and transport. Stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame of the garden tent ensures sturdiness and stability. Spacious space: This event tent is spacious enough to gather your family and friends inside without feeling crowded. Good to know:This product is not suitable to use in bad weather conditions such as strong wind, heavy rain, snow, storm, etc. Important information - Fabric colour: Beige . Frame colour: Blue . Frame material: Powder-coated steel . Roof material: Oxford fabric (100% polyester) with PVC coating . Dimensions: 440 x 292 x 315 cm (L x W x H) . Eave height from the ground: 238 cm . 8 ground stakes and 4 ropes included . Assembly required: Yes

