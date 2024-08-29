Gazebo Anthracite 3x3 m 180 g/m¬≤ Fabric and Steel

The classic gazebo is meant to make an elegant addition to your outdoor living space! Water-resistant material: Polyester is a synthetic material known for its UV resistance and its tensile strength. Polyester with a PA coating is water-resistant, which makes it the perfect choice for humid or rainy conditions, and is also easy to clean. Stable frame: The powder-coated steel frame ensures the canopy's sturdiness and stability. Wide applications: The event tent is perfect for teatime, family gatherings, picnics, and camping. It can be used in courtyards, gardens and other outdoor spaces. Good to know:To make assembly as easy as possible, each product is delivered with a manual. Note:This product is not suitable to use in bad weather conditions such as strong wind, heavy rain, snow, storm, etc. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) with PA coating, powder-coated steel . Size: 3 x 3 m (L x W) . Front height: 2.2 m . Back height: 2.57 m