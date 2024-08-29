Marketplace.
image 1 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cm
image 1 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cmimage 2 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cmimage 3 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cmimage 4 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cmimage 5 of Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cm

Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£687.99

£687.99/each

Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cm
This gazebo with curtains features a classic and elegant design. It will make the perfect sunshade shelter for outdoor events, such as dinners, BBQs, family gatherings and so on. The roof, made of 6 mm thick UV-resistant PC board, guards you from the glare and harmful UV rays of direct sunlight. The canopy is solidly constructed from strong aluminium, and is therefore extremely resistant to rust and very stable. The pavilion is delivered with 4 side walls equipped with zippers, which can be drawn in bad weather. Hook and loop fasteners are also included for easy attachment of the curtains. Assembly is very easy. The gazebo can be easily fixed to the ground with the included fixing accessories. NOTE: This product should NEVER be used under bad weather, such as strong wind, heavy rain, snow, storm, etc. Important information - Colour: Brown . Frame material: 100% Aluminium . Roof material: PC board . Total size: 300 x 300 x 240 cm (L x W x H) . Eave height/scroll height (where people can walk under): 189 cm . PC board thickness: 6 mm . Including 4 sidewall curtains with zippers . Assembly is really easy . Fabric: Polyester: 100%

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here