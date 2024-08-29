Gazebo with Curtain Brown Aluminium 300 x 300 cm

This gazebo with curtains features a classic and elegant design. It will make the perfect sunshade shelter for outdoor events, such as dinners, BBQs, family gatherings and so on. The roof, made of 6 mm thick UV-resistant PC board, guards you from the glare and harmful UV rays of direct sunlight. The canopy is solidly constructed from strong aluminium, and is therefore extremely resistant to rust and very stable. The pavilion is delivered with 4 side walls equipped with zippers, which can be drawn in bad weather. Hook and loop fasteners are also included for easy attachment of the curtains. Assembly is very easy. The gazebo can be easily fixed to the ground with the included fixing accessories. NOTE: This product should NEVER be used under bad weather, such as strong wind, heavy rain, snow, storm, etc. Important information - Colour: Brown . Frame material: 100% Aluminium . Roof material: PC board . Total size: 300 x 300 x 240 cm (L x W x H) . Eave height/scroll height (where people can walk under): 189 cm . PC board thickness: 6 mm . Including 4 sidewall curtains with zippers . Assembly is really easy . Fabric: Polyester: 100%