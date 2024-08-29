Garden Marquee with Curtains 360x312x265 cm White 180 g/m¬≤

This garden marquee with curtains features a classic and graceful design. It will make the perfect sunshade retreat for outdoor events, such as dinners, BBQs, family gatherings, and so on. The roof and curtains are made of polyester fabric with PA coating. The frame is solidly constructed from strong powder-coated steel, and therefore it is resistant to rust and considered stable. The canopy features a stylish double-vented design that allows for better ventilation. Additionally, the easy-to-clean polyester curtains can be closed to provide more privacy or kept out of the way with the included tiebacks. This gazebo will definitely be a perfect choice for your garden get-togethers. NOTE: This product should NEVER be used under bad weather, such as strong wind, heavy rain, snow, storm, etc. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Powder-coated steel, fabric . Overall dimensions: 360 x 312 x 265 cm (L x W x H) . Diagonal length: 360 cm . Side length: 180 cm . Leg height: 200 cm . Top fabric weight: 180 g/m¬≤ . Curtain fabric weight: 140 g/m¬≤ . Assembly required: Yes