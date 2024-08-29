Replacement Canopy for Garden Swing Green 150/130x105/70 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Are you looking for a replacement for your swing chair? This practical replacement canopy is a great choice. This replacement canopy is made of easy-to-clean fabric with waterproof PVC coating. Thanks to the lightweight design, this canopy top is easy to carry and does not add extra weight to your swing chair. It can be effectively fixed by 2 tunnel loops on the two longitudinal sides. Additionally, you can fold it easily when not in use. Important information - Colour: Green . Material: Fabric (100% polyester) with PVC coating . Suitable for garden swings with a roof size between 150/130 x 105/70 cm (L x W) . Side valance width: +/- 20 cm . Canopy dimensions: 150 x 110 x 18 cm (L x W x H) . Fabric weight: 270 g/m¬≤ . Water repellent . Assembly required: No

