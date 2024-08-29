Gazebo Sidewalls with Windows 2 pcs Cream

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This gazebo sidewall set with windows is the perfect choice for any outdoor party tent. The party tent wall is made of fabric, making it strong and durable. It can effectively prevent mosquitoes from entering your exclusive recreation areas. The strips on the edge of sidewall make it easy to install and ensure stable fixation. The clear PVC window allows the light into your tent, creating a pleasant atmosphere. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), PVC . Large sidewall size: 410 x 210 cm (L x W) . Small sidewall size: 280 x 210 cm (L x W) . Window size: 200 x 70 cm (W x H) . Fabric weight: 70 g/m¬≤ . Delivery contains: . 1 x Large sidewall . 1 x Small sidewall

This gazebo sidewall set with windows is the perfect choice for any outdoor party tent. The party tent wall is made of fabric, making it strong and durable. It can effectively prevent mosquitoes from entering your exclusive recreation areas. The strips on the edge of sidewall make it easy to install and ensure stable fixation. The clear PVC window allows the light into your tent, creating a pleasant atmosphere. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), PVC . Large sidewall size: 410 x 210 cm (L x W) . Small sidewall size: 280 x 210 cm (L x W) . Window size: 200 x 70 cm (W x H) . Fabric weight: 70 g/m¬≤ . Delivery contains: . 1 x Large sidewall . 1 x Small sidewall

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.