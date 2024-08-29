Marketplace.
image 1 of Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤
image 1 of Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤image 2 of Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤image 3 of Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤image 4 of Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤

Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£49.99

£49.99/each

Privacy Net Black 1.2x50 m HDPE 75 g/m¬≤
Create extra privacy in your garden, on your balcony, or patio with this HDPE privacy net. Made from HDPE (high-density polyethylene), the garden shade is durable, mould-proof, and UV-proof. Thanks to its unique HDPE fabric structure, you can protect yourself from the sun and still enjoy the cool breeze. You can also cut the net easily in any desired size as per your need. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 100% HDPE (high-density polyethylene) . Density: 75 g/m¬≤ . Size: 1.2 x 50 m (W x L) . Wind and water permeable . Mould-proof and UV-proof, breathable HDPE . Note: The product is packaged after being folded in half

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here