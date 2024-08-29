Marketplace.
image 1 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand White
image 1 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand Whiteimage 2 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand Whiteimage 3 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand Whiteimage 4 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand Whiteimage 5 of Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand White

Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£156.99

£156.99/each

Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand White
This outdoor parasol is perfect to create some shade and protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, the parasol cover provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. It features a sturdy steel cross base to add stability. The strong steel pole, along with the 6 durable ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. The garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. The item is easy to assemble. Please note that we recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Colour: Sand white . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), steel . Overall dimensions: 300 x 250 cm (Diameter x H) . Cross base size: 100 x 60 cm (L x W) . Pole diameter: 42 mm . With air vent and crank mechanism . Including 6 ribs . Assembly required: Yes

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here