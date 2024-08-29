Outdoor Parasol with Steel Pole 300 cm Sand White

This outdoor parasol is perfect to create some shade and protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, the parasol cover provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. It features a sturdy steel cross base to add stability. The strong steel pole, along with the 6 durable ribs, makes the parasol very stable and durable. The garden umbrella can be easily opened and closed thanks to the crank mechanism. The item is easy to assemble. Please note that we recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Colour: Sand white . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), steel . Overall dimensions: 300 x 250 cm (Diameter x H) . Cross base size: 100 x 60 cm (L x W) . Pole diameter: 42 mm . With air vent and crank mechanism . Including 6 ribs . Assembly required: Yes