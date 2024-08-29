Marketplace.
Horrible Histories Frightful First World War Magnet - Multicoloured - One Size

Horrible Histories Frightful First World War Magnet - Multicoloured - One Size

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pertemba Global

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£8.00

£8.00/each

Horrible Histories Frightful First World War Magnet - Multicoloured - One Size
This officially licensed magnet is from the Horrible Histories Frightful First World War Special and showcases a fun take on a soldier writing a love letter home from the trenches, reading Noses are red, my feet are blue, there`s lice in my pants, and rats in my stew. This fun fridge magnet is made with quality material and measures approximately 7cm x 7cm. This Horrible Histories fridge magnet has a vivid green colour and has a distinctive detailed design, perfect for adding a little bit of fun to your fridge, radiator or anywhere else you fancy.

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here