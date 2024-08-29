Marketplace.
image 1 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cm
image 1 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cmimage 2 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cmimage 3 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cmimage 4 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cmimage 5 of Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cm

Double-Head Parasol Bordeaux Red 449x245 cm

This elegant double-head parasol is a perfect choice for creating some shade and protecting you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Durable material: Made of UV-protective and anti-fade polyester, the garden parasol provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. Sturdy frame: The strong powder-coated iron pole, along with durable ribs, makes the garden umbrella very stable and sturdy. Crank mechanism: Thanks to the crank mechanism, the umbrella can be easily opened and closed. Strong base: The base with the sandbag makes sure the parasol is sturdy and stable even in strong wind and heavy rain. Important information - Colour: Bordeaux red, dark grey . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 449 x 265 x 245 cm (L x W x H) . Pole diameter: 48 mm . Features a base with sandbag . Assembly required: Yes

