Marketplace.
image 1 of Umbrella Black 130cm

Umbrella Black 130cm

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Umbrella Black 130cm
Use this umbrella as your best companion on rainy days! This stick umbrella is made of fabric, making it water-resistant. The metal poles add extra stability. The stylish crook handle brings comfort and supports you while walking! Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Fabric (PG), metal . Overall length: 102 cm . Diameter (when opened): 130 cm . Assembly required: No
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Luggage & Travel

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here