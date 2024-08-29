Parasol Base for √ò38 / 48 mm Poles 25 kg Round

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This parasol base offers a sturdy and reliable foundation to ensure your umbrella remains stable and upright. Strong and stable base: This parasol base features a durable plastic shell filled with concrete, ensuring exceptional stability to keep your parasol securely in place and prevent it from tipping over, even in windy conditions. Easy to install: This umbrella base has a tightening knob for securing your umbrella to the base more firmly. Compatible with multiple pole sizes: This umbrella base comes with 2 pole adaptors, allowing it to fit umbrella poles with a diameter of 38 and 48 mm. Beautiful curve pattern: Designed with curve patterns, this parasol holder brings a touch of timeless elegance to your outdoor area. Important information - Colour: Black . Base material: PE (Polyethene) and concrete . Tube material: Iron . Dimensions: 45 x 35 cm (Diameter x H) . Suitable pole diameter: 38 / 48 mm . Weight: 25 kg . Curve patterns . Assembly required: Yes

