Sunshade Sail 160 g/m¬≤ Black 2x2.5 m HDPE

Create a little shelter from the sun, anywhere you want, with this HDPE sunshade. It's the ideal sunshade that can be used in any outdoor spaces such as your garden, terrace, playground or balcony. The sun sail, made from 100% HDPE (high-density polyethylene), protects you from direct sunlight, allows enough wind and is water permeable. The HDPE is specially treated, so it is mould resistant and UV-resistant. The sunshade is easy to assemble with the stainless steel fasteners at every corner and the included ropes. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: HDPE . Size: 2 x 2.5 m (L x W) . Shape: Rectangular . Approximately 90% UV protection . Wind and water permeable . Mould and UV proof, breathable HDPE . Stainless steel fasteners at every corner . 4 x 1.5 m PE rope included