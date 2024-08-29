Outdoor Parasol with Aluminium Pole 180x110 cm Taupe

This outdoor parasol is perfect to create some shade and protect you from the sun's harmful UV rays. Made of UV protective and anti-fade polyester, the parasol cover provides you with optimum protection against the sun and is easy to clean. The strong aluminium poles make the parasol very stable and durable. The garden umbrella can rotate 360 degrees so that you can easily adjust the angle of the canopy to follow the movements of the sun. The item is easy to assemble. Please note that we recommend treating the umbrella fabric with a waterproofing spray if it is subjected to heavy rainfall. Important information - Colour: Taupe . Material: Fabric (100% polyester), aluminium . Overall dimensions: 180 x 110 x 208 cm (L x W x H) . Bottom pole diameter: 22 mm . Middle pole diameter: 22 mm . Top side pole diameter: 22 mm . Height adjustable . Rotates 360 degrees . Assembly required: Yes