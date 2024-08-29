Sunshade Sail HDPE Square 2x2 m Cream

Create some shade anywhere you want with our high-quality HDPE sunshade. It's the ideal sunshade that can be used in a variety of outdoor spaces like your garden, terrace, playground or balcony. Made from 100% HDPE (high-density polyethylene), the sun sail will protect you from direct sunlight but is still wind and water permeable. The HDPE is specially treated, so it is mould and UV proof. The sunshade is easy to assemble thanks to the stainless steel fasteners at every corner and the included ropes. Important information - Colour: Cream . Material: HDPE . Size: 2 x 2 m . Shape: Square . Approximately 90% UV protection . Wind and water permeable . Mould and UV proof, breathable HDPE . Stainless steel triangular fasteners at every corner . 4 x 1.5 m PE rope included . Easy to assemble . Fabric: Polyethylene: 100%