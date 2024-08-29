image 1 of Nicola Spring Knitted Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Grey
Nicola Spring Knitted Hot Water Bottle & Cover Set - Grey

This product's currently out of stock
Cosy up and keep the cold at bay with the Nicola Spring range of Cable Knitted Hot Water Bottles.Classically designed from durable rubber, this bottle offers perfect, swift salvation from any winter chills, as well as helping to alleviate aches, pains and cramps in times of need. A cute turtleneck-style grey cable knitted cover sits comfortably against the skin, while filling is made easy thanks to the leakproof solid plastic screw top stopper in the spout.With a range of colours available, the Nicola Spring collection of cable knitted hot water bottles is guaranteed to warm even the coldest of hearts. Shop the range today.

