Wall-mounted Peg Boards 3 pcs 40x58 cm Steel

Keep your tools organised and easily accessible with our wall-mounted tool peg boards! It can be widely used in your workshop, garage and other commercial uses. Crafted from solid steel, these tool panels can bear weight of various tools, like drills, pliers, screwdrivers and wrenches, and therefore ensures long term use. The panels are perforated for fixing tools easily and securely. The 3 wall panels can be fixed together for extra rigidity. With the practical width of 120 cm when fixed, it will be an ideal addition to your workbench and workshop cabinets. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Steel . Overall dimensions: 120 x 58 x 1 cm (L x W x T) . Single panel dimensions: 40 x 58 x 1 cm (L x W x T) . Metal thickness: 0.5 mm . Small hole diameter: 5.5 mm . Non-round hole size: 9.4 x 22.5 mm (W x H) . Versatile holes . Matching 120 cm work bench . Delivery contains: . 3 x Peg boards . Mounting accessories

