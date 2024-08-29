71 Piece Storage Kit with Wall Panels Red and Black

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep your garage, craftroom and workshop organized with this storage kit with wall panels. The functional rack with various holders offers many storage possibilities for small items such as screws, nails, nuts, sockets, fittings etc. Different kinds of fixing accessories are suitable to store various tools. The rack set is expandable and easily mountable onto a garage or shack wall. This storage kit can be arranged to suit all your needs. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Plastic . Dimensions of wall panel: 350 x 382 x 18 mm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall panel . 30 x Hook . 30 x Fixture . 3 x Key holder . 3 x Drill and bits shelf . 3 x Small tool rack

Keep your garage, craftroom and workshop organized with this storage kit with wall panels. The functional rack with various holders offers many storage possibilities for small items such as screws, nails, nuts, sockets, fittings etc. Different kinds of fixing accessories are suitable to store various tools. The rack set is expandable and easily mountable onto a garage or shack wall. This storage kit can be arranged to suit all your needs. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Plastic . Dimensions of wall panel: 350 x 382 x 18 mm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall panel . 30 x Hook . 30 x Fixture . 3 x Key holder . 3 x Drill and bits shelf . 3 x Small tool rack

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.