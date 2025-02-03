Tool Cabinet with 2 Doors Steel 90x40x180 cm Black and Red

This tool cabinet will be ideal for storing your tools, but can also make a unique decorative addition to your home with its iconic, industrial style. This tool storage unit has 2 built-in racks for hanging storage bins (not included in the delivery) and 3 removable shelves with a maximum load capacity of 40 kg each. It also features a pegboard, which can be used to hang various kinds of tools such as spanners, pliers, hammers, etc. (tools and pegboard hooks are not included in the delivery). The plastic feet keep your floors from getting scratched up. The tool storage cabinet is made of high-quality steel with an extra strong scratch-proof coating, making it not only very durable and sturdy, but also easy to clean and maintain. Assembly is easy. This tool cabinet can be used with our tool chest to increase storage space. Important information - Colour: Black and red . Material: Steel . Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 180 cm (L x W x H) . Pegboard size: 90 x 40 cm (L x W) . With 3 adjustable shelves and 2 racks for hanging storage bins . Extra strong scratch-proof coating . Maximum load capacity per shelf: 40 kg . 3-point locking system with 2 keys . With plastic feet . Easy assembly . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided

