Keter Mobile Tool Case with Organiser Connect Black

Whether you‚Äôre busy in your workshop or transporting your gear to another location, this modular Connect mobile tool case from Keter provides the perfect solution for mobile storage and organising all your DIY needs. Connectable tool cart: This inventive modular tool case can be connected with other tool organisers and tool boxes from Keter (tool boxes are not included in delivery). Plenty of space: The spacious two-wheeled tool cart offers plenty of room to stow your bulkier items. Handy organiser: Meanwhile, the supplied organiser has 10 removable bins to keep your small parts and accessories in order and accessible. Easy to connect: The organiser stacks and locks together on the tool trolley with great ease, so you can organise and transport exactly the items you need to do a specific DIY project. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Plastic . Dimensions: 56.5 x 37.3 x 55 cm (W x D x H) . Modular connectable tools cart & organiser . Mobile . 2-wheeled . Sturdy wide handle . The top tool box stacks and locks on top of the wheeled cart . Delivery contains: . 1 x top tool box with 10 removable bins

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)