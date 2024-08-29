Tool Holder Pegboard

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This large metal pegboard unit is perfect for display purpose or to organize your tools. It contains pre-drilled holes (Euro standard) and comes with 18 double hooksThe unit consists of three pegboards, which can be used together or separately as desired. The perforated storage panel is ideal for hanging tools to keep garage/workshop clean and tidy. There is a loop on the back of each pegboard for easy hanging. Important information - Overall dimensions: 60 x 120 cm (H x W) . Individual panel dimensions: 60 x 40 cm (H x W) . Diameter of holes: 1 cm . Material: metal . Double hook length: 9.5 cm . Number of supplied hooks: 18

