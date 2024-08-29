Marketplace.
image 1 of Tool Holder Pegboard
image 1 of Tool Holder Pegboardimage 2 of Tool Holder Pegboardimage 3 of Tool Holder Pegboardimage 4 of Tool Holder Pegboardimage 5 of Tool Holder Pegboard

Tool Holder Pegboard

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£61.99

£61.99/each

Tool Holder Pegboard
This large metal pegboard unit is perfect for display purpose or to organize your tools. It contains pre-drilled holes (Euro standard) and comes with 18 double hooksThe unit consists of three pegboards, which can be used together or separately as desired. The perforated storage panel is ideal for hanging tools to keep garage/workshop clean and tidy. There is a loop on the back of each pegboard for easy hanging. Important information - Overall dimensions: 60 x 120 cm (H x W) . Individual panel dimensions: 60 x 40 cm (H x W) . Diameter of holes: 1 cm . Material: metal . Double hook length: 9.5 cm . Number of supplied hooks: 18

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here