103 Piece Storage Bin Kit with Wall Panels Red and Black

Keep your garage, craftroom and workshop organized, with this this storage bin kit with wall panels. The functional rack with stackable boxes offers many storage possibilities for small items such as screws, nails, nuts, sockets, fittings etc. The 6 solid wall panels hold various fixing accessories and 27 boxes, which can be labeled, for better overview of all small parts. You can take out the storage bins individually and stack them on top of each other. The rack set is expandable and easily mountable onto a garage or shack wall. This storage bin kit can be arranged to suit all your needs. Important information - Colour: Red and black . Material: Plastic . Dimensions of wall panel: 350 x 382 x 18 mm (L x W x T) . Dimensions of large box: 116 x 212 x 75 mm (L x W x H) . Dimensions of small box: 116 x 161 x 75 mm (L x W x H) . Loading capacity of each box: Max. 2 kg . Box is removeable and stackable . Each box with label slot . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 6 x Wall panel . 18 x Large box . 9 x Small box . 20 x Hook . 40 x Fixture . 2 x Key holder . 4 x Drill and bits shelf . 4 x Small tool rack