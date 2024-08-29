2 pcs Blue & Red Wall Mounted Garage Tool Organiser

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

This wall mounted plastic tool organiser set is a must have for any workshop, ideal for storing nuts, bolts and other small parts. Its removable and stackable storage bins are made of high-density polypropylene, which withstands high temperatures and is resistant to most industrial solvents. The durable peg panel boards can be easily mounted to a wall. With this storage bin you will be able to organise your workshop. 1 tool organiser contains 12 small storage bins. Delivery includes 2 pcs. Important information - Material: Plastic . Blue bin dimensions: 17 x 10 x 7.5 cm (L x W x H) . Red bin dimensions: 11 x 10 x 7 cm (L x W x H) . Mounting board size: 38 x 32 cm (L x W) . Delivery includes: . 12 x Red bin . 12 x Blue bin . 2 x Black peg panel board

