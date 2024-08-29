4-in-1 Garden Storage Box Black Polypropylene

This garden storage box is perfect for organising and storing your outdoor essentials. Additionally, it can be used as a stool, a side table, or an ice cooler, making it a versatile choice for outdoor settings. Durable material: Polypropylene (PP) is a popular plastic that is also one of the most used materials in outdoor furniture. It's lightweight, tough, and resistant to impact. Also, its resistance to UV rays and weathering makes it easy to clean and maintain. 4-in-1 function: The outdoor storage box combines a storage box, a stool, an ice cooler, and a side table in one. Filling the container with ice can keep drinks cool for several hours. With the lid closed, the storage box can also be transformed into extra seating or a side table. Imitation rattan look design: The bistro table features an imitation rattan design that adds a touch of natural charm to your outdoor living space. Built-in drainage plug: The convenient built-in drainage plug makes post-party cleanup easy. When the party is over and the ice has melted, simply pull the plug to quickly drain the beverage cooler and let it air-dry before putting it away for next time. Convenient side handles: The bar table is equipped with easy-to-grip handles, providing a convenient and effortless experience. Note:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Polypropylene (PP) with a rattan look . Dimensions: 42.5 x 42.5 x 44 cm (L x W x H) . Storage capacity: 37 L (9.8 Gal) . Max. load capacity: 75 kg