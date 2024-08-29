Marketplace.
Stanley FatMax Cantilever Rolling Workshop 1-94-210

Stanley FatMax Cantilever Rolling Workshop 1-94-210
The FatMax cantilever rolling workshop from Stanley is an ideal solution for tradespersons who need to transport large amounts of equipment and materials to the worksite - saving time and effort on repeated trips to the van! It has a telescopic handle designed to make it more easily manoeuvrable. It opens up easily into a 4 level workstation with a giant lower bin, ideal for bulky materials and equipment such as paint cans, large parts and power tools. Also it includes a tool box with a removable tray for smaller tools, which fits neatly into the fold-out lid. The lid also has a large, customisable organiser for nails, screws and other small components. Important information - Material: Plastic . Colour: Black . Size: 54.9 x 41.3 x 73.3 cm (L x W x H) . Tools not included . Opens up easily into a 4 level workstation . Telescopic handle for easy manoeuvrability . Tool box with removable tray for smaller tools, which fits neatly into the fold-out lid . Giant lower bin, ideal for bulky materials and equipment such as paint cans, large parts and power tools . The ideal solution for tradesmen who need to transport large amounts of equipment and materials to the worksite - saves time and effort on repeated trips to the van

