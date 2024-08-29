Wall Mounted Tool Cabinet Industrial Style Metal Grey and Black

This wall mounted tool cabinet will be ideal for storing your tools, and can also make a unique decorative addition to your home with its cool, industrial style. This tool organiser features one height-adjustable shelf and a perforated plate with Euro holes that can be used to hang various kinds of tools such as spanners, pliers, hammers, etc. Equipped with one lockable door (2 keys included), the tool cabinet provides extra safety. It is made of metal with an extra strong scratch-proof coating, making it durable and easy to clean. This product needs to be assembled. Important information - Colour: Grey and black . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 40 x 19 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . With 1 adjustable shelf and 1 perforated plate with Euro holes . With 1 lockable door (2 keys included) . Assembly required: Yes